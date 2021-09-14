Don't be alarmed when you see the Kentucky National Guard helping out at AdventHealth and other area hospitals.
Governor Andy Beshear enacted the guard on Monday to help hospitals as COVID cases climbing.
The Governor said the Kentucky National Guard is handling COVID-19 testing at some of the state’s most overwhelmed hospitals to assist with staff shortages.
Clay County was recently ranked third in the nation for percentage of positive COVID cases within the population.
Last week, he announced that along with the four hospitals that already have National Guard teams on the ground at their facilities, 21 more hospitals will receive assistance from an additional 310 soldiers and airmen.
They will assist with non-clinical functions within the hospitals for a maximum of two weeks. Ten to 30 members will be deployed to each facility in the next week. They are assisting with logistical and administrative support to allow hospital staff to focus on patients. To learn more, see the full release.
“There will now be 411 Kentucky National Guard members in 25 Kentucky hospitals helping to expand their capacity and ability to respond to this dangerous surge,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our Guard is stepping up yet again to help the commonwealth and our people. Thank you to you, your families, your employers and your community for you continued sacrifice and service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.