AdventHealth of Manchester has National Guard members helping them out during the recent COVID-19 surge.
The responsibilities and duties of this National Guard team will include answering phone calls in different departments; answering call lights for nursing units; moving equipment; screening patients and visitors under current COVID-19 screening guidelines; communicating visitor restrictions; directing visitors to their destination; assisting with security needs; stocking supplies; transport of stable patients; delivering blankets, food, and water; and other non-clinical duties.
"We are incredibly grateful for our National Guard volunteers,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Manchester. “Their support means so much to our team. We can’t thank them enough for their help during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.