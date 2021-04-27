For the first time in history the Clay County High School Cheerleaders brought UCA High School Nationals home to the Bobby Keith Gymnasium.
“First and foremost, we want to say that we are extremely thankful for the opportunity to compete in Virtual Nationals,” says Caitlyn Gregory, CCHS Cheer Coach. “There were various times throughout this season we didn’t think we could get to compete at all! In 2021 the competition venue was only one of the many ever changing factors.”
Competing in person at Walt Disney World is an amazing experience, says Gregory, who competed at nationals herself as a member of the Clay Cheer Team.
“Our team normally competes for a crowd of thousands, ESPN cameras, with adrenaline pumping, and only one shot to give it your all,” she said. “Virtual was more difficult because we gave it our all time after time for a two week period making sure we sent in the best performance we could put out.”
These athletes made their mark by raising their score by over five points between semi-finals and the final round of competition.
The Clay County Cheerleaders began preparing their Nationals Routine in February and received final awards in April.
These athletes deserve a big round of applause because they normally work on their routine from July to February. The drive, dedication, and heart these kids have for this program and each other shines bright.
The girls said this about their experience, “Virtual Competition is definitely a game changer. Virtual has been more difficult because we have the opportunity to strive for that perfect routine over and over. In person you get one shot and no time to make up for any mistakes. It truly brings out the real athlete and go getter mentality in a person.” We want to thank our AD Tom Nicholson, Principal Mr. Mike Gregory, and Superintendent Mr. William Sexton for allowing us the opportunity to compete in Virtual UCA Nationals. We couldn’t be successful without them, our amazing cheer parents, and all of the people in our community who continually support us! I am so proud of my Tiger Cheerleaders and coaching staff! Runner up in the Nation is a wonderful achievement! Through shutdowns, virtual practices, quarantines, proudly cheering on our other sports teams, dual athletes, and more we hit our goal of top 3 in the Nation! We are proud to bring the Silver Medals to Clay County!”
Good luck ladies as you compete for a Region title on May 1st and a State title on May 13th.
