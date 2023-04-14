I would like to wish happy birthday to Wilma Smith on April 12th. Happy birthday to Tammy Swafford on April 12th. Happy birthday to Caiden Gibbs on April 14th. Happy birthday to Tammy Wagers on April 15th. Happy birthday to my sister Barbara Woods on April 15th.
Natural fix for brain fog. If you find yourself unable to focus, take a moment to let your mind wander as you look outside to the early spring scenery. Researchers report that enjoying the sights of nature heightens focus in as little as 5 minutes. The reason?
The sight of outdoor treasures stimulates the brain’s frontal lobes, helping you feel alert and clearheaded.
Lather up in no time. Rather than letting small slivers of bar soap go to waste, try this: Put the soap bits in a clean orphan sock, then tie the sock closed and use like a loofah. Not only will you get an all in one sudsing washcloth, the soft fabric will be perfect for gentle exfoliation.
This time of year, pesky ants are always invading your kitchen. To get rid of them, skip the pricey chemical-laden sprays and saturate cotton balls with lemon juice. Place where the pests appear the most. Ants find the citrus scent to be too overwhelming, so they’ll vacate. Just resoak the cotton weekly or sooner if it gets dry.
We can find Godin so many things, in flowers wakened with each Spring, in butterflies and sunsets grand, we see God’s love-we touch God’s hand.
May God bless you and your family.
Love, Kathleen
