(Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the June 30, 1960 edition of The Manchester Enterprise.)
A twin-engine Navy plane crash-landed on Horse Creek Friday afternoon after futile attempts to reach the London Airport.
The pilot, Lt. D.V. Dellinger and crew member Capt. J.C. Derman, the only occupants, escaped the crash with minor cuts and bruises.
The plane came to a stop in a tobacco patch on the farm of Mr. Sam Reynolds after striking the ground in brushy terrain and bouncing across a creek.
The Reynolds farm is located one mile from the Laurel County line in western Clay County on the main fork of Horse Creek.
One Engine Out
Pilot Dellinger said one engine of the place “cut out” over Manchester and he started losing altitude. After 14 minutes of looking for a suitable place to land he was forced down in the narrow creek bottom.
He said some 700 gallons of fuel were dumped in an effort to retain sufficient altitude to reach the London Airport.
Wreckage Scattered
Parts of the plane were strewn for 150 yards along the creek bank with damage being done to the nose, fuselage and belly of the plane.
John E. White, manager of the Family Drive-In Theatre, said he saw the plane flying low over Manchester and he could see it was having engine trouble.
“The plane was tilted badly to one side and barely cleared the mountains,” White said.
Called London Airport
“I called the London Airport and told them about the plane. They told me they were already in radio contact. After a few minutes I called the airport again and learned that the plane had not landed there.”
White finds Plane
“My wife and I started toward London to search for the plane and after questioning several people we found it near the head of Horse Creek. We were among the first people to the scene of the crash,” White said.
The plane is a W.T. 2 Anti-Submarine type with a large radar installation on top above the forward section of the fuselage.
The plane is now closely guarded by state police and military personnel. Civilians gathered in large numbers to look at the plane and are being kept at a distance.
The plane is a type seldom seen in this area.
Dome Above Wings
One of the peculiarities of the plane is a large mushroom shaped dome above the wing section.
The dome reportedly contains sensitive submarine detecting radar equipment.
A special crew is expected from the Norfork Navy Base to remove the secret equipment from the plane.
The Navy Department is expected to remove the plane from the tobacco field sometime this week. The plane was enroute from its base at Norfolk, Va. To Memphis, Tn. where it was to participate in an airshow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.