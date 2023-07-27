Police officers aren’t the only public servants being assaulted over the last several months.
A Manchester woman faces eight charges of wanton endangerment 1st on deputy jailers.
Cynthia Neal, 37, was also indicted for three counts of possession of fentanyl, promoting contraband 1st and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st.
During her arrest on January 17th, she became combative at the Clay County Detention Center and placed eight deputy jailers in serious physical danger, according to the indictment.
