(Editor’s Note: Reprinted from the October 15, 1964 issue.)
A Paintsville man was charged with possession counterfeit U.S. Currency here Thursday because of prompt action of State Trooper Fred Walton following a traffic violation.
The man has been identified by State Police Sergeant John Robey as Charles V. Wheeler, 43. He is now being held in Richmond, Ky. on prior charges of obtaining money under false pretenses.
State Detective Les Yaden, who assisted in the investigation said Wheeler waived examining trial Thursday here and was ordered held for action of the January term of the Clay County Grand Jury. He was released on $5,000 bond.
Secret Service agents have been called into the case, which is still under investigation.
Wheeler was arrested by Trooper Walton on Horse Creek Road about one mile west of Manchester, after the trooper saw the car in which he was riding make a traveling violation.
Walton attempted to stop the car, which headed toward Manchester at a high rate of speed.
As the chase moved toward Manchester, Trooper Walton said he noticed Wheeler making wild motions with both arms near the window of the car.
About two hours after he had stopped the car $10 and $20 counterfeit bills were turned in at the London State Police headquarters by persons who said they had found them along the road at Horse Creek where Walton had chased the car.
A check of the area revealed the money had been found in the same area by several people.
The trooper also said a phony$100 bill was found under the rear seat of his cruiser when he cleaned it out two days later.
“It’s the only $100 bill found so far,” Walton said. “It was on the same side of the car where Wheeler had been sitting.”
Also arrested was George W. Henson, 62, of Lexington, a former resident of Clay County. Henson was charged with reckless driving and placed under a $1,000 appearance bond and released to answer the indictment by the Clay Grand Jury.
According to the state police, most of the counterfiet money has been recovered, but some bills are still turning up.
One $20 bill has been reported by London Bank and it is reported that another has shown up at the Wollum Post Office.
According to state police detective James E. Bassett, between $7 and $10,000 in the phoney money was thrown from the car window near Horse Creek. He added that most of it was immediately recovered by the state police.
State Police Director James E. Bassett has warned that possession of the “bogus money” is a federal offense.
