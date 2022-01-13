Negotiations are underway between a Clay County man and federal authorities in a drug case involving a large amount of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Root, 30, of Firehouse Road, off Ky. 80, had his January 4th trial in federal court delayed on grounds of a motion for rearraignment as his counsel says he is in “active negotiations with the United States and is in process of requesting changes to a proposed plea agreement,” according to documents filed in U.S. Federal Court at London.
In August, a joint investigation initiated by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Interdiction Team assisted by the Kentucky State Police , London City Police, and the London Office of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) resulted in the seizure of approx. five pounds of methamphetamine, suboxone, and U.S. Currency during a traffic stop conducted on Hal Rogers Parkway in London.
According to the indictment, from May 2021 through August 9, 2021, Nicholas Root, Trevon Warren, Brittany Martin and Melissa “Missy” Fields, conspired to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine.
Martin also has an additional count of distributing over 50 grams in Rockcastle County from April 20, 2021 and Warren has an additional charge of distributing over 50 grams in Laurel County on June 3.
Root also faces charges of distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.