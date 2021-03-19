Neil Fentress, 51, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. He was born in Leitchfield, KY on December 13, 1969 to Bonita and Robert William Fentress Jr. Neil worked for KOI Auto Parts as an Outside Sales Representative.
In addition to his parents, Neil is survived by his significant other, Gail Roberts; his daughters, Lauren Fentress, Cassie Roberts, and Becca Roberts; and his sister, Danita (Brian) Laird.
Neil grew up in Manchester, Kentucky where he played High School Football and participated on the Wrestling Team. He was fortunate to have been surrounded by a large group of friends who enjoyed spending time with him whether it be riding motorcycles, fishing, or hunting. He will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle manner.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday March 21, 2021 from 1-4PM at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Service to follow at 4PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or The Wounded Warriors Project
