Nellie Edith "Hamm" Owen passed away on May 13, 2023, daughter of Paul Denny Hamm and Elizabeth (Baker) Hamm from Glendale, KY; granddaughter of John C. Baker and Elizabeth Baker of Lexington KY and Chester and Nellie Belle (Cave) Hamm from Rockcastle and Hardin counties respectively, and great granddaughter of John Hamm, Rockcastle County, KY and Socia Reynolds, Rockcastle County, KY; Robert Lee Cave, Hardin County, KY and Mattie Wyatt, Hardin County, KY; Benjamin Baker, Clay County, KY and Alcy Ann Coombs, Clay County, KY; Rutherford B. Allen, Clay County, KY and Elizabeth Nantz, Clay County, KY, was born August 12, 1952 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. She grew up in Glendale, KY on their family farm and embraced faith, family and farm as her core values. She was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful mother who felt sentimental about family.
She also valued education. She was a member of the Beta Club, and an honor student at East Hardin High School. She was her class valedictorian and was voted as senior girl most likely to succeed. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Kentucky and graduated with distinction. She met and married her husband, Paul Owen while attending the University of Kentucky; they were married for 50 years. She returned to Owensboro Community College where she received her associate degree in nursing. She later attended Western Kentucky University and was awarded her Bachelor of Nursing degree from that university.
She began her nosing career at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, IN. She moved to Owensboro in 1980 and became a coronary care nurse at Daviess County Hospital. She remained at the hospital through 2016 when she retired because of severe hearing loss. Throughout her career at Owensboro Health, she worked as a recovery nurse, a house supervisor and a nurse educator. She excelled as an educator. She was well liked and well respected by her peers, her patients and their families. Owensboro Mercy Health System awarded her the prestigious President's Award in 1999 for demonstrating and reinforcing core commitments of integrity, service, respect, team work, excellence and innovation.
She was an accomplished piano player; Claire De Lune by Debussy was her favorite piece to play. She loved to garden and put food by. She loved to cook and bake. Two generations of children enjoyed her chocolate chip cookies and pig cookies. Doctors and coworkers alike looked forward to her Valentine's Day heart cookies. Nellie enjoyed cutting the grass and kept at it until she was no longer able. She could crochet with the best of them, providing family and friends with baby blankets, scarves and Afghans. She also loved her dogs Henry and Bugs.
Nellie is survived by her husband, Paul Owen, sons David and Andrew (Lindsey), grandchildren: Jocelyn and Eleanor; Oliver and Vera, siblings: John Bryan Hamm (Jackie), Vera Priddy (Matt) and Paula Hamm. Her parents and granddaughter Ava, proceeded her in death.
Visitation will be held on May 20 at from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Owensboro, Ky. A memorial service will follow at 11:35 am. A meal will be served in the social hall following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter (1001 W. 7th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
