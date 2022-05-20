A nephew accused of killing his uncle in February 2020 will serve 16 years in prison for the crime.
David Taylor, 28, was found guilty on a charge of manslaughter 1st in the death of his uncle, Carl Roberts, 49, by a Clay Circuit Court jury.
Taylor was originally charged with murder 1st in the crime. During the trial, Taylor testified and said he killed his uncle in self-defense at his mother’s home on Ky. 149.
The jury took his testimony under consideration and returned the manslaughter verdict.
Following the return of the verdict, a sentence of 16 years was given to Taylor.
