Another major construction project was announced recently by Oneida Baptist Institute President Larry Allen Gritton.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at the school for the new Susan and Bob Walker Athletic Complex. The new facility will provide the school with an artificial turf soccer field and new track & field.
Gritton says this was made possible through the support of Susan and Bob Walker.
“Mr. Walker is the grandson of John Henry Walker was our school’s first college educated teacher in the early 1900’s,” Gritton said. “He also later served as OBI principal and Vice-President.”
Construction for the facility is scheduled to begin in June and be complete by the end of the year.
The Mountaineers are a region powerhouse in soccer and the new facility will give them one of the nicest in eastern Kentucky.
This is one of the many on-going improvements being made at the Oneida campus. Construction is also underway on the Bud & Kay Underwood cafeteria. The new cafeteria is expected to be open for the start of the new school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.