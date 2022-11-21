Officers for the Board of Directors of the Manchester/Clay County Chamber of Commerce were elected at the October meeting.
New board members elected were: Terry Gray, of Eastern Kentucky University; Barbara White-Colter; Mark Hoskins, The Manchester Enterprise; Linda Wagers, of First National Bank and Danielle Collins.
November 26th will be the Shop Local day for Manchester and Clay County. More information will be upcoming about this event. The event will be held at the Crawdad Community Center at Greenbriar. Vendors wanting to attend can contact Danielle or Steve Collins on Facebook.
A new program titled ‘Lunch and Learn’ will be held each month starting in February at Eastern Kentucky University in Manchester. More details on this program will be announced in December.
Amy Cloud with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce spoke to the members about their services to help local chamber of commerces.
“We offer many, many resources to help with growth of local chamber’s,” she said. “We are here to help you and your community.”
