CVDHD reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rockcastle County and one new confirmed case in Jackson County.  

 

Jackson County

Total cases:  58 

Total deaths: 6 

Total currently hospitalized: 5 

Total recovered:  11 

Jackson Manor:  52 total cases 

Jackson Manor residents: 39 total cases, 5 currently hospitalized, 6 deaths 

Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 10 recovered 

Not associated with Jackson Manor: 6 total cases, 1 recovered 

 

Rockcastle County

Total Cases                   13

Total Recovered           11

 

Clay County continues to report no confirmed cases, although there are some individuals who have come in contact with cases in other counties and are currently completing  fourteen-day quarantines.  

 

Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website:  www.cvdhealthdept.com  

 

The KY COVID-19 hotline can answer general questions about the coronavirus at (800)722-5725.  For local information, call  Clay County Health Department at 606-598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 606-256-2242.  For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronaviruswww.kycovid-19.ky.govwww.cvdhealthdept.com.  You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.   

