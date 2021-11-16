Issues of the Clay County Ancestral News Fall/Winter 2021 edition is being mailed now to members of the Clay County Historical Society.
The issue had a slight delay due to printer issues, but the wait will be worth it, according to Historical Society President Mike White.
“Members should be receiving their issue over the next several days and we feel they’re going to enjoy it thoroughly,” he said.
The issue features stories as “Couch Fork” by Malvery Roberts Begley; “Lucas Lots 9&10” by Callie Mobley and the “History of the Garrard Baptist Church” by Charles Brown.
An interview with Rometta Hensley titled, “A Life Well Lived” is a very interesting read written by Douglas Adams.
Some other items of interest you will find is “Daniel Boone Parkway Opened 50 Years Ago” by Mark Hoskins and a profile of the “60 Years Ago, Explosion of Gas Tanks in East Manchester”.
You will also find stories about Shelby Treadway, a victim in the Pearl Harbor attack on the USS Oklahoma and a military story by Gary Burns title, “Risen from the Grave”.
You can find these stories along with much, much more in this issue. If you’re not a member you can order a copy of the issue at clayfamilies.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.