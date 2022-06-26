(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – I sat down recently with CCMS Tiger Football coaches Dylan Sizemore and John Chandler Gilbert, then asked them for a quick update on how our Tigers look heading into this season. Both had plenty of great news, and we can now get an early glimpse at how our Tigers fare heading into the 2022 campaign.
The 2022 Tigers are under all-new leadership. Longtime coach Jeff Woods returns to the sidelines once again, helping lead the now Tigers, formerly Raiders during his last tenure. Joining Woods are Sizemore/Gilbert, as well as former CCHS Tiger RB Rick Couch. The team has been practicing hard since early June, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Tiger Stadium, 7:30-9:30. Coaches extend a welcome to any CCMS student who would like to come out.
Coach Sizemore was ecstatic to make his return to the sidelines, as he last coached CCMS as an assistant under Steve Burchfield in the 2010’s. “With all the excitement surrounding Clay County Football (new field/facilities, facilities coming) our staff is very excited about helping guide the future of Clay County football,” said Sizemore. “We know the importance of having a quality feeder system for our high school program, and we hope to only prepare these players for the future, but to have fun and win some games along the way as well.”
Sizemore and the staff believe in what CCHS Coach Mike Sizemore is instilling within the Tiger Football program, and they want to echo his sentiments. “Tiger Football is heading in a great direction under Coach Sizemore,” said Sizemore. “We’re hoping for a large turnout for the CCMS program and hope the community will get out and support these young men, not just this year, but for the remainder of their football careers.”
This season, the Tigers will showcase plenty of talent, homegrown right here in Manchester, Kentucky. The roster is filled with talent, but to mention a few, QB Caiden Hubbard will lead the Tigers under center. In the backfield, you’ll see quite a bit of Keaton Lyttle and Wyatt Morgan. For the 7th grade Tigers, watch out for running backs Weston Bowling, Jake Gray, and Keaston “Boom” Lyttle. Jesse Harris will anchor the Tigers at DE/TE.
These kids are finally getting to get more experience under their belt, as COVID-19 derailed their season when they we’re in 6th grade and didn’t play a lot last year either. “The kids are still learning, but they’re so extremely coachable,” said coach John Chandler Gilbert. He continued, “we’re working on basic fundamentals, strength work, speed, and understanding football verbiage. We went to South Laurel for a 7v7 Tournament and performed pretty well for their first time doing anything even remotely close to that. Had a very nice victory over South Laurel during tournament play. It was their first ever passing league tournament, it was very hot, and we enjoyed lots of fantastic competition. It was great to see the kids respond so well in a tough situation.”
The CCMS Tigers first game will take place August 18th, vs Harlan County, at Tiger Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.