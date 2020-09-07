Sports kicks off this week for volleyball and football at Clay County High School. The following was released by the CCHS administration.
Clay County High School Home Football and Volleyball Attendance Guidelines
-Tickets for all competitive events will be limited.
-Each student-athlete on the team roster will be provided the opportunity to purchase 4 tickets for family members for each home event. If an athlete does not purchase all 4 tickets, other athletes will get an opportunity to purchase more tickets beginning with senior athletes.
-The athlete must purchase these tickets inside the window of time allotted by Clay County High School. No tickets will be sold on the day of the game. Tickets will be sold for $5.
-Fans must complete a COVID assessment, as well as temperature check upon arrival. Fans displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, or a temperature greater than 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility.
-Fans in attendance of any Clay County Public Schools Athletics events will be required to wear masks/face coverings at all times, as well as remain socially distant from other spectators. Families may sit together in an area closer than 6 feet, but they must remain 6 feet from other fans.
-All fans must be seated in the stadium bleachers unless going to concession or restrooms.
Clay County High School apologizes and appreciates your understanding of these policies. However, these steps and procedures are necessary to ensure following capacity and safety guidelines established by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA), Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), our local Health Department, and Clay County Public Schools.
