Clay County High School proudly announces that Gemma Parks has been named as the new head coach for the Clay County Basketball Lady Tigers. Coach Parks becomes the program’s fourth coach in school history following James “Ivy” Burchell, Donnie Gray, and Larry Sizemore.
Growing up in Clay County, Parks attended Horse Creek Elementary, Clay County Middle School, and Clay County High School. She won county titles as a player at Horse Creek, won middle school state titles as a seventh and eighth grader for Clay County Middle School, and during her entire high school career, she was on regional finalist teams all four years. As a player, she was on three 13th Region Champion teams and one 13th Region Runner-Up team. For her career at Clay County, she scored a career 1,277 points (14th All-Time), 549 rebounds (21st All-Time), 189 steals (13th All-Time), and 349 assists (8th All-Time).
As her high school career ended, her basketball career continued at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, KY. She was a four-year member and major contributor to the Lady Eagles. As a freshman, she was the sixth man and helped lead the team to the conference tournament finals, and she became a three-year starter in which she led the team in scoring all three of those seasons. During her senior year, Parks was in the running for NAIA Player of the Year. At the conclusion of her college career, Coach Parks scored 1,078 points, grabbed 385 rebounds, and dished out 145 assists. She was a career 40% shooter from three-point territory, and an outstanding 79.6% career free throw shooter. Additionally, she was also an All-Conference selection, and off the court, she was on the Dean’s List or President is List of every semester of attendance, and was also nominated for the NAIA’s prestigious Walker Award for outstanding character. To quote Alice Lloyd Head Coach John Mills, “Gemma is considered one of the finest all-around players ever to wear the Lady Eagles uniform.”
Parks said, “I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to coach the Lady Tigers. I am excited and look forward to leading these young ladies and representing Clay County in the highest manner possible. We will work tirelessly in bringing the Lady Tigers back to the top of the district, region, and eventually the state tournament.”
Clay County High School Athletic Director, Tommy Nicholson said, “We are excited for Gemma to become the fourth head coach of this storied program. Gemma has went through our program from elementary, to middle, to high school, and at all three levels, she and the teams she played for were championship winning teams and represented Clay County at the local, state, and national level in a manner that would make all Clay Countians proud. She attended Alice Lloyd College and excelled on the basketball court there, and after graduation, she returned to Clay County and has been coaching basketball at some level almost every year she has been employed. We look forward to seeing her rebuild the Lady Tiger program to being one of the contenders for district, region, and state titles like the teams before her and the teams she was on during her playing career.”
Coach Parks wants to invite and encourage all members of the Clay County community to attend all Lady Tiger basketball games this upcoming season. “When I was a Lady Tiger, the game atmosphere and community support played a major role in our success. I want to have that same type of atmosphere for our current Lady Tigers this season and beyond.”
