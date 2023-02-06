Construction and renovation plans were presented Monday night at the board of education meeting for projects at the high school and Oneida Elementary.
Eric Steva, lead architect and project manager for JRA architects, presented plans for the gymnasium entrance, gym renovation and auditorium.
The gymnasium will include, and addition built onto the front that will house a new concession stand, restrooms, ticket booth and history display of the Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball programs.
“The foyer area will serve as a type of mini-museum displaying the history of our prestigious basketball programs,” board chairman Mark Hoskins said. “We are working with Mike and LaBerta White of the Clay County Historical Society to help plan and design this area. They’ve done an exceptional job with their history museum, and we are thrilled they’re on board to help us design this area.”
The interior of the gym will include redesigned locker rooms, coaches’ offices, a new floor, new chair back seating on both sides along with new paint and wall designs.
“Our goal is to make our gymnasium one of the nicest high school gyms in the state,” Hoskins said. “When you walk into this gym you will see our success and history on display.”
Steva then presented the plans for a totally redesigned auditorium.
This will include all new seating, lighting, a new stage.
Superintendent William Sexton said this project came to fruition due to the level of success and hard work displayed by the Tiger Troupe under the direction of Donnie Stevens.
“They’re doing an outstanding job,” Sexton said. “We want to provide them with an auditorium worthy of their hard work. Once completed, we feel this will be one of the nicest high school auditoriums in the area.”
Work is expected to begin on the interior gym in early summer and hopefully completed by the start of basketball season. The new addition will not be completed until the spring or early summer of 2024. Work will also begin on the auditorium during the same time frame.
Steva also presented drawings for Oneida Elementary. The renovation will include a new roof, new exterior windows, and doors, three new bathrooms and various interior work including a new secure entrance for visitors.
Board member Robin Combs attended the school as a child.
“This is so exciting for our Oneida community,” she said. “Much of the school looks the same as it did when I attended in the 1980’s. This renovation is much needed for our students, staff, and the Oneida community. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see this project come to life.”
Bids for the school are expected to be let soon with work starting this summer.
Steva also gave an update to board members about the Clay County Athletic Complex renovation underway and the relocation of fiber-optic and power lines at the new baseball and softball field site.
In the coming months, plans for the new area technology center to be located on-campus at the high school will be presented.
