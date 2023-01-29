In just a little over two weeks in office, Manchester mayor Steve Collins has made a huge dent in past due water bills.
Collins told the council in their monthly meeting that when he came into office on January 2nd, the water department was owed $252,181 in past due bills.
“That debt is now down to $127,306 as of today,” Collins told the council. “Our water department has really worked hard to collect these debts by issuing warnings and cutting people off.”
The new mayor also said they’ve managed to save $9,000 a month on expenses.
“That number may go up, it may go down, but we are making progress.
In other business, the council voted to have GPS units placed in all city owned vehicles.
“With the way things are today, I think this would be the best thing we can do,” said councilman Charles “Dobber” Weaver.
The council also agreed to purchase cell phones for all council members based on what they were told by the Kentucky League of Cities.
“We were told our personal phone records could be obtained in a lawsuit against the city,” councilwoman Traci Rice White said. “I don’t want all my information being released. The KLC advised all cities to purchase cell phones for council members to conduct city business on.”
The council agreed to purchase the phones.
New city email addresses will also be created for the council members.
The council also agreed to have radios placed in all water department vehicles with a base station located at city hall.
“This will help us communicate better and will give us a way to talk to employees when they’re out of cell phone service,” Mayor Collins said. “I’ve been with the department on a water break late at night, in freezing cold temperatures, with no cell phone service. It’s not a good situation to be in.”
