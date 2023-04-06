In an effort to better help the citizens of Clay County with Occupational Tax questions, new tax coordinator Donna Gray has launched a website.
Claytaxadmin.com officially went live this weekend to help citizens answer any questions they may have.
“I felt this would be a great way to reach anyone that is paying into the tax,” Gray said. “This website provides information, forms to file your taxes and deadline dates when due.”
The new website is mobile responsive for improved usability and includes easy access to the information and PDF forms most commonly requested.
You can also submit questions at taxadministrator@donnasaccounting.com
