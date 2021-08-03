Gov. Andy Beshear today announced the opening of a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Manchester, further expanding the capacity to serve Kentuckians in obtaining REAL ID or standard-issue credentials.
The new office is at 25 Marcum Hill Road, in Manchester. Its operating hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. Appointments can be scheduled here. Walk-in customers will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Manchester is the 19th Driver Licensing Regional Office opened so far by KYTC with more to follow. The cabinet is assuming the issuance of licenses and permits traditionally performed by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county.
That traditional model is being phased out gradually. In its place will be a new, more secure regional model in which licenses, learner permits and ID cards will be issued by KYTC at Driver Licensing Regional Offices located around the state. Licenses and other credentials can be renewed at the same offices.
In many cases, credentials can be renewed online – a major advance for customer convenience under the new licensing model. Also for the first time, Kentuckians have the flexibility to visit any regional office, regardless of where they live, and the choice of an eight-year driver’s license.
“Over the years our circuit court clerks have done great work to get Kentuckians properly licensed,” Gov. Beshear said. “But the times demand a modernized system that offers convenience and choices to the customer, plus greater security for personal information and the
credentials themselves. Our Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Offices are uniquely equipped for that.”
Forty counties have made the transition to date. Statewide implementation will be completed by June 30, 2022.
Like the other regional offices, the Manchester location will process applications for REAL ID or standard licenses and ID cards. A REAL ID must be applied for in person at a KYTC regional office with proof of identity, residence and social security. For a guide to documents that will be needed, go to drive.ky.gov | IDocument Guide.
Online renewal is available for Kentuckians who have not had a change of name or address and do not require driver testing, which is conducted by Kentucky State Police (KSP). Likewise, new drivers must have completed KSP testing before applying for a learner permit or license. Testing information is at kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/. Online renewal is at: dlrenewal.ky.gov.
No Kentuckian will be required to obtain a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle. But for air travel in the United States and admission to military bases and many other federal installations, a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification will be required beginning May 3, 2023.
Other KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices are in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond, and Somerset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.