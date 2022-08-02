The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) announced a new scholarship pilot program designed to support undergraduate students displaced by crises in their home countries.
Funded by a $10 million appropriation by the General Assembly, the Innovative Scholarship Pilot Program will make financial assistance available to traditional or non-traditional aged, documented foreign national students who have received U.S. asylum, submitted a U.S. asylum application, or are a resettled refugee, or in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, humanitarian parole or through a special immigrant visa.
“Making Kentucky a welcoming place for people who have been displaced by a crisis in their home country is important to my administration,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.“These new humanitarian scholarships will go a long way in helping them further their education and contribute to our communities and economy. I’m proud of our great colleges and universities for participating in this worthwhile program.”
The funding comes at a time that the United Nations estimates over 82 million people have been internally displaced due to wars and natural calamity.
“This scholarship program will give displaced students the chance to earn a degree at one of our outstanding colleges and universities and go on to use those skills to contribute to our state’s economy,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester. “Kentucky students will also have the opportunity to study internationally. Helping students gain those learning experiences will help strengthen our workforce.”
Funds for the scholarships can be distributed to campuses by KHEAA starting this summer. They are available to both public and private, nonprofit Kentucky higher education institutions. Campuses are required to provide a 25% match.
“KHEAA is excited to facilitate these scholarship opportunities as a way to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion for some of our most vulnerable populations,” said interim executive director Diana Barber. “We look forward to engaging with the campuses on this new endeavor.”
As part of the program, the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) will facilitate information sharing and professional development for college and university staff who recruit, advise and support students from displaced populations.
“The program aims to give displaced students an opportunity for economic mobility,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson, “but it will also bring and enhance innovation and cultural exchange to our campuses and increase educational attainment in the state for a stronger workforce.”
