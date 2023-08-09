(Justin Gay is the new Director of Pupil Personnel with the Clay County Board of Education.)
Parents and Students,
My name is Justin Gay, I have accepted the position as Director of Pupil Personnel (DPP) for Clay County Public Schools. My goal as DPP is to adopt a culture of regular attendance through positive communication, and providing support for families and students. The academic progress of students depends on punctuality and regularity of school attendance.
According to the United States Department of Education, children who are chronically absent in preschool, kindergarten, and first grade are less likely to read at grade level by third grade. Students that fail to read at grade level by third grade are four times more likely than proficient readers to drop out of high school. According to this department chronic absenteeism could potentially prevent children from reaching milestones, serve as a predictor of drop-out rates before graduation, and shape adulthood negatively. Statistical data shows a reduction in absences would lead to an increase in test scores for all subjects.
The district’s responsibility is to provide a meaningful educational program. Parents/guardians have the responsibility of sending their children to school every day it is in session. Attendance will be monitored frequently. Please, keep in mind three unexcused absences result in truancy. It is recommended to submit all documentation addressing absences promptly to prevent truancy status of your student. The attendance code, regulations, and laws will be enforced throughout the district. Please communicate any issue preventing regular attendance. Resources are available to assist families and students within Clay County Public Schools. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Email: justin.gay@clay.kyschools.us
Telephone: 606-598-2168
