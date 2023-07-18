The renderings for the new Clay County Area Technology Center have been released!
The new facility will adjoin Clay County High School. You can see the new plans and find out more information in this week's edition of The Enterprise!
The renderings for the new Clay County Area Technology Center have been released!
The new facility will adjoin Clay County High School. You can see the new plans and find out more information in this week's edition of The Enterprise!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.