Plans for the new Clay County Technology Center were unveiled recently by JRA Architect firm.
The 33,000 square foot building will be located on the campus of Clay County High School where the tennis courts were previously.
Eric Steva, of JRA Architects, presented the artists renderings and floor plans of the new facility.
“Very impressive,” said Superintendent William Sexton. “This is a state-of-the-art facility that our students desperately need.”
Cost is expected to be between $15 and $17.5 million.
Bids for the new facility will be let in August with construction set to begin in October.
“It will take at least 14 months to build,” says engineer Kenny Davis with Codell Construction. “It could vary based on the availability of materials needed.”
The new building will complement the existing school. Included with the project is a new entrance to the high school; an access road completely around the school; expanded parking and a new roof for the high school.
“The high school has the original roof constructed in 1990,” Sexton said. “We felt now was the best time to replace the roof as we are having problems with leaks.”
The new technology center will allow students to stay on campus while they learn a trade. Since the 1960’s, students were transported to the current technology center at Laurel Creek.
“That’s always been a huge hurdle for us in student scheduling,” Sexton said. “Many wanted to participate in a vocational trade but were unable to stay half a day. This will open a world of opportunity to our students.”
