Following in the footsteps of his father, Michael Jones has been named the new Clay County Tiger basketball coach.
The decision comes after a lengthy coaching search following the resignation of Glenn Gray.
Jones has a career 174-65 record with five 52nd district titles and the school’s first 13th region title in 2017.
He is the son of former Clay County coach and star player Mike Jones.
More details about the coaching hire will appear in this week’s issue of The Enterprise.
