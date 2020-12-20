Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, AdventHealth Manchester has implemented new visitation guidelines at their facilities and are closely following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and guidelines/restrictions from the State of Kentucky.
AdventHealth Manchester is committed to the safety of their patients, the community, and their team members. The visitation guidelines are as follows (please note these are subject to change):
- Each patient in the care of AdventHealth Manchester Hospital will be permitted to have one visitor per day. This must be the same visitor each day. New visiting hours are 10:00am-12:00pm and 4:00-6:00pm daily.
- Visitor exceptions will be made for end of life and critical care patient families, pediatric patients, and Labor & Delivery patients.
- Emergency Room patients are permitted one visitor 24/7.
- We are following the required long-term care restrictions made by CMS. When we have a long-term care patient, no visitors permitted for that patient.
- Patients, when applicable, will be pre-screened on the phone prior to their appointment, then screened again upon arrival at the hospital or any outpatient services.
- Prior to entry of any of our locations, including offsite clinics, everyone will be screened.
- Patients at our outpatient locations (clinics, physical therapies, etc.) are permitted to have one person accompany them to their appointment.
- No visitors with flu-like symptoms, which include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea will be permitted.
- Overnight guest stay will be limited and must receive approval.
- Our main lobby will be closed. Our emergency department is open 24/7. The Emergency Department entrance should be used to enter the hospital.
Rest assured, we are working hard to ensure patient safety and positive patient outcomes.
You play an important role in protecting yourself, your family, friends, and co-workers from the COVID-19. Learn what is known about the spread of coronaviruses at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html.
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
