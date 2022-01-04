Manchester, Kentucky 1-3-22—On Tuesday, January 2 at 4:59 pm, the Obstetrics Unit, along with Dr. Stephanie Hutchinson, delivered the first “New Year’s Baby" at AdventHealth Manchester. The beautiful baby girl, Lindsey Jordan Bowling Smith, weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. The proud parents of Lindsey are Cody Bowling and Makayla Smith.
AdventHealth is committed to helping families have the best experience possible when delivering their newest member. Parents are provided with the opportunity to attend childbirth classes throughout their pregnancy. By attending the classes and delivering at AdventHealth, families participating in the classes receive a new car seat and a keepsake plate, along with several other gifts.
The Hospital’s Obstetrics Unit also provides massage therapy to mothers upon admission, newborn photography, and has lactation consultant services available. “With our well-trained staff, experienced nurses, and childbirth educators, we seek to provide a family-centered delivery in a safe, comfortable environment,” said Angie Jones, CNO.
Congratulations to the Bowling/Smith family on their new addition!
