In-person classes started Tuesday morning and smiling faces were hid behind masks of students and staff in accordance to COVID-19 regulations.
Students and teachers hadn’t been in the classroom together since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remainder of the school year was virtual, and the start of this school year began virtual.
Superintendent William Sexton said nearly 50% were in attendance district-wide Tuesday for in-person.
“The numbers show us that our elementary schools are averaging around 50% for in-person,” he said. “The middle school is also 50%, but the high school is around 30%.”
Hacker Elementary had the highest enrollment at 71% for in-person.
Having an average around 50% helps to ensure social distancing measures for COVID-19 mandatory guidelines, the superintendent said.
“It does help us space the students apart better in classrooms,” he said.
The remainder of the student body is participating in the virtual classroom option.
Sexton says he wants parents/guardians to have their child participate in school the way they feel most comfortable.
“If in-person is their choice, my staff and I support them 100%,” he said. “If they feel virtual is the better option due to COVID-19 we support that 100% also. Our focus is to provide our students with the best education we possibly can whether it be virtual or in-person.”
Sexton said the staff has worked extremely hard to make in-person and virtual attendance possible this year.
“They (staff) have put in many long hours to be able to meet all COVID-19 guidelines and provide both options to our students,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work. From our principals, teachers, cooks, bus drivers, maintenance staff and everyone has put in a lot of time and effort to make this happen.”
