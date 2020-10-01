If you owe the city property taxes you’re going to see your name in this newspaper soon. Over $91,000 is owed to the city in delinquent taxes and the council said it was time to do something about it.
In their recent meeting the council unanimously voted to have all the names over the last 10 years of delinquent taxes printed in the newspaper.
Councilwoman Deanne Hensley addressed the issue in the meeting and also wants a lien placed on the property.
“I’ve seen the list and I’ve seen plenty of names that I feel is able to pay their taxes,” she said to the council.
The council has never printed their delinquent list, but the county is required by law to publish their list each year.
A date was not set on when the names will be published.
Police salaries
Salaries of the city’s 10 police officers were discussed at the meeting. Councilwoman Hensley said she believes all officers hourly rate should exceed $15-four are now below that number she added.
All council members agreed that the salaries should be reviewed. Chief of Police Chris Fultz said he would like to review the salaries and have input on creating a salary structure for his department. The council agreed with the chief and asked him to report back at a later date on his findings.
Fire truck
Manchester Fire Chief Jason Nolan, with several members in attendance, addressed the council on the need for a new fire truck.
“We understand times are tough with the budget, but we have a 1996 model truck that has a lot of hours on it,” he said. “We would like to replace this truck as it’s having some issues.”
Nolan said an estimate for a new truck is in the $300,000 range.
“I know that’s a lot of money,” he said. “But maybe we could look at some options such as leasing.”
Currently the fire department brings in approximately $44,000 a year in fire dues that is put into the general fund. The last new truck purchased for the fire department came in 2007, Nolan said.
Councilwoman Betty Meredith agreed that a new truck was needed.
“We need a fire truck more than a lot of the other things we’ve talked about,” she said.
Nolan says the department answers approximately 700 calls a year.
The council agreed to review the issue and would possibly look at a obtaining a used truck if applicable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.