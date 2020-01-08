A woman accused of throwing her newborn baby over a bannister after it was born will remain in jail until her trial.
Amber Bowling, 21, appeared in court Monday requesting a bond reduction and home incarceration. Bowling is accused of giving birth to a baby boy in December 2018 and then throwing him over her apartment bannister leading to his death. An autopsy of the newborn showed a cranial fracture, brain bleed and broken ribs.
Bowling’s attorney argued that she was not a flight risk.
Circuit Judge Oscar G. House gave a different opinion on the matter.
“This court considers her a flight risk and a danger,” he said. “Motion is denied.”
Bowling will now return to jail and await her May 19th trial.
