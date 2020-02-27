Six more fires have occurred in the Oneida community since The Enterprise profiled a possible arsonist working the area on November 13th, 2019. The total has now reached 16 over the last five months with one of the latest locations being the old Wildcat Post Office.
On February 2nd, the Oneida Fire Department was called to the post office location on Ky. 11 at Wildcat. Owners James and Christy Hacker said were walking their dogs around 8 a.m. when they saw flames from the building.
The Hacker’s say they feel the cause of the fire was arson as the building was unoccupied and was the second disturbance in the area in three days.
The Wildcat Post Office was operated for many years by Sophia Bea Sharp Walker, grandmother of James Hacker. They also own her farmhouse across the river on Laurel Branch. James wife, Christy, says the farmhouse was broken into on January 31st.
“We have on video a woman entering the home with a man outside,” she said. “We also found lighter fluid near the window they broke out and gained entrance in.”
Residents of the area say they saw a four-door car, green in color, near the property at the time of the break-in. They described it as a ‘funny’ green color, possibly a Nissan or Chevrolet.
Hacker says the break-in occurred around 7:30 a.m. and two days later the post office was burned to the ground.
“We feel like these two incidents are connected,” she said.
The Hacker’s like many other property owners in the Oneida area, says a lot of history was lost with the burning of the post office.
“You always hate to see anything like this happen,” James Hacker said. “This has been in my family for many years.”
The fires in the area started on October 1st and escalated quickly leading to an investigation.
Derrick Simpson, chief of the Oneida Fire Department, said the rash of fires was wearing his department out in such a short period of time.
A story was published in The Enterprise on November 13th bringing attention to the abandoned structure fires-the fires stopped for a short period of time for almost two months.
Simpson told The Enterprise he believed the combination of publicity and a police investigation led to the fires stopping.
“We won’t know until the person(s) are brought to justice,” Simpson said.
Last week, the department had to respond on Bullskin Road to an abandoned house fire that occurred during the daylight hours, similar to the post office burning.
Residents in the area have previously said they think the fires are intentional.
“In no way does this many structures burn to the ground without a connection,” a resident of Oneida said that wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation by the possible arsonist. “These fires are happening all over Oneida. I don’t want to use my name because if I do, I’m afraid they’ll burn my house down also. I think these fires are purposely being set by a pyromaniac.”
If anyone has any information on the fires or the break-in of the farmhouse, they are asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 606-598-3471.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.