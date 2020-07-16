A Clay County man has agreed to spend 10 years behind bars for distributing methamphetamine.
Johnny Asher, 54, filed a motion to enter a guilty plea in U.S. Federal Court at London on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute 500 or more grams of methamphetamine, along with five years of supervised release.
Asher, who is confined to a wheelchair, was first indicted on the charge in March 2020.
An affidavit filed in the case by Raleigh Benge, a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an investigation into Asher was opened in September 2019. A confidential informant was used to make several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Asher’s residence at 762 Curry Branch Road.
In October 2019, the London Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Asher was a passenger in. They recovered over 800 grams of apparent methamphetamine in a duffle bag that had Asher’s photo I.D. bundled along with a stand of money totaling $21, 391.30.
Individuals from the truck were taken to the London Police Department and interviewed.
According to the affidavit, Robert Wooten, the registered owner of the vehicle, gave an interview to LPD officers and stated he and the other vehicle occupants, minus Johnny Asher, traveled to the Econo Lodge located in London where Wooten walked up to the second floor of the hotel and entered a room occupied by Asher. Wooten stated he carried a duffle bag from the room for Asher, who is wheelchair bound, and placed it in the toolbox located in the back of the truck where the LPD officers found it during the traffic stop.
In response to the arrest and the previous ongoing drug buys, law enforcement executed a search warrant for Asher’s residence in October 2019. Inside the bedroom, where Asher had been located during the video recorded buys, officers observed a large safe as well as an electronic surveillance system which provided real time images of the area surrounding the residence.
Officers found eight handguns inside the safe of Asher, who was a convicted felon from a prior drug conviction.
A second search warrant was executed on Asher’s residence in January 2020 by the Manchester Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department. A number of individuals were located at the residence when the officers arrived, according to the affidavit. When officers entered the master bedroom they observed Asher sitting in his wheelchair next to the bed. On the bed, in plain view, was U.S. currency, apparent controlled substances and digital scales. A search of the wheelchair that Asher was sitting in turned up a 9 mm handgun in the back pouch.
Officers also found two safes in the bedroom that contained several handguns, U.S. currency and a crystalline substance consistent with meth, according to the affidavit.
They found nearly $30,000 in currency and over 800 grams of meth.
Asher has been lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center since his federal indictment warrant was served in March.
Final sentencing in the case is set for September 8 in London.
