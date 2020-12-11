Financial stability.
That’s what auditors told Clay County Board of Education members they had after completing their most recent audit of the school system.
Representatives with Cloyd and Associates gave their report to board members which reflected a “clean opinion” the highest opinion you can receive.
COVID-19 has led to many school systems suffering a financial crisis, but auditors said that’s not something they’re seeing in Clay County.
“The board is doing a good job and are good stewards of the public’s money” said Madgel Miller with Cloyd and Associates. “We aren’t seeing the financial crisis due to COVID-19 in Clay County that we’re seeing in other school systems.”
Auditor’s reported the school system has a ‘healthy budget’ and carried over $1.3 million from their previous budget.
The financial situation at the board of education has led to numerous facility upgrades, a raise for all employees last year and future renovation work in the coming years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.