In 1974 Sheila Hurd walked into the newly built Manchester Elementary as a second-grade student. 48 years later she’s walking through the doors of newly renovated Manchester Elementary as their new principal.
Mrs. Hurd has taken over for Dwight Harris at the county’s largest elementary school. Mr. Harris left to take a position at the board’s central office.
Manchester has perennially been one of the top academic achieving schools in the county and recently underwent a major renovation project that is now complete.
Hurd says the transition to her leadership will be smooth.
“Students, parents, and staff can expect a smooth transition as I take over the school. I want to thank Mr. Harris for helping with the transition and thank him for leaving Manchester Elementary running in a very efficient manner,” she said. “We will continue to put our students first and will continue to be academically successful. I want to encourage our parents to be involved in their students' education and to feel free to contact me if they need anything. I will support our students both in the classroom and out of the classroom. As well as supporting our staff in meeting the needs of our school.”
Hurd brings 25 years of experience in the classroom to Manchester.
“In those years, I have worked with students in the classroom and outside. I have coached elementary, middle and high school cheerleading as well as coaching middle school softball. In all these levels we were very successful. I also spent countless hours coaching little league softball and was blessed to be able to travel to the World Series on two occasions with our Clay County Softball team,” she said. “I have been married 32 years to Billy Hurd and have three daughters, one granddaughter, one son- in-law and two almost son- in-laws. I also have one son who has been with me for two months now. I have lived in Clay County my entire life and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”
The new principal says she’s excited and looks forward to this new position.
“I am truly blessed to be able to continue my career at the Elementary School I attended. I want to thank both the site based, Mr. Sexton and The Board of Education for their support,” Hurd added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.