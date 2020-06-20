“When will school start? Will school be in-person this year?” Those and other questions are being asked by parents across the county and state in regard to the upcoming school year.
Clay superintendent William Sexton and board of education members are looking at several alternative plans for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Sexton informed board members that the official start of school date for now is August 5th.
Per the Kentucky Department of Education, the school system is having to look at alternative plans for an early start in late July and one after Labor Day. KDE also requested each school system to create a plan for students and staff in case school is closed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Sexton says it’s still too early to determine what the KDE will require them to do.
“They’re (KDE) still reviewing data and information on COVID-19 cases,” he said. “Hopefully in the coming weeks they will determine which direction we will go.”
Some school districts across the state are entertaining options of a split week with students in attendance. For example, a set of students would attend school on Monday and Wednesday with the other attending Tuesday and Thursday. Friday would be online with teachers in the classroom teaching to the students.
As for Clay County, the superintendent says the goal is to return students to the classroom.
“That is what we hope to do,” he said. “It’s hard to duplicate the instruction a teacher gives in-person compared to online.”
The school system started a survey Monday that will go through June 30 for parents on their webpage.
“We want to know the parents’ concerns, if any, about their children returning to school,” he said. “There are also hard copies of the survey available here at the central office for parents with no internet access to fill out and bring back to us in the time frame.”
The website address is www.clay.k12.ky.us
