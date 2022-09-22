In a shocking turn of events, the brother of a man on trial for murder testified that he killed the victim, not his brother.
Dennis Bowling, of Arkansas, formerly of Rice’s Fork, testified in the murder trial of his brother Brock Bowling over the 2003 shooting death of Jimmy Mills.
His testimony led to a quick verdict by the jury of not guilty for Brock Bowling. Dennis Bowling, originally charged in the death, was acquitted by direct verdict during the original trial in 2005 by Circuit Judge R. Cletus Miracle. He cannot be charged over his testimony.
Brock Bowling was found guilty during the 2005 trial of murder but appealed the outcome and was granted a new trial by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
The testimony by Dennis Bowling wasn’t the first time he said he was the shooter. In 2016 he gave a statement to Kentucky State Police admitting he committed the crime, according to court records.
During questioning by the defendant’s attorney, Conrad Cessna, Dennis Bowling was asked to recall the events that occurred at his home on Rice’s Fork in November 2003.
“In 2003 do you recall where Mr. Mills was after shooting David Hoskins,” Cessna asked Dennis Bowling.
“Yes, he had been in Mexico and wanted me to pick him up at the Atlanta airport on his return,” Dennis Bowling said. “He offered me $500; I was a single dad with two small kids, and I needed the money. I went to Atlanta and saw what I believed was Mills being escorted from the airport by authorities.”
Mills was arrested at the airport upon his return for the shooting of David Hoskins, court records indicate.
After Mills return to Clay County, Dennis Bowling said the two had a confrontation at his trailer on Rice’s Fork.
When asked to recall the series of events, Bowling said, “It was early in the morning on November 14th, and somebody was beating the hell out of my back door. It was Jimmy Mills. He came through that door like a Rhino, we had a tussle and fought, and he pulled a gun on me. When I came to the door, I had a .38 caliber pistol that I had laid on the kitchen counter.”
Cessna asked, “Did Jimmy say anything to you?”
“Yes, he said why did you do it?” I replied, “Do what and he replied why did you rat on me? I said I don’t know what you’re talking about. But he kept saying I ratted on him.”
Cessna asked, “Had you spoken with law enforcement?”
“I had not,” Bowling said.
Bowling further described the series of events, “He pulled a gun on me, cussing me and called me everything in the world and wanted to know why I did it…then there was a scream from behind Jimmy…it was my three-year-old son…Jimmy turned and pointed the gun at my child, I grabbed my gun and charged him and fired three times.”
Cessna asked, “Did you strike him?”
“Yes, one for sure in the head and two in the body,” Bowling said.
“What did you do then?” Cessna asked.
“I went to comfort my kids,” he said.
Autopsy reports confirmed Mills was shot with a .38 caliber pistol with one shot to the head and two to his body. The gun was never found, and Bowling testified he “disassembled it and threw it in the scrap yard on Horse Creek.”
Six .38 pistols were tested as evidence and none matched the bullets that killed Jimmy Mills, court records indicate.
The day of the shooting was also Bowling’s son’s birthday he testified. He said he took his children to a family friend under the guise he was getting things ready for the party to be held at 4 p.m.
He then testified, “I went back home, rolled him up in the rug. I backed my four-door Chevy Blazer up to the back door. Once he was rolled up it slid across the linoleum floor, and I put him in my vehicle. I then went to Double Creek and dumped his body out.”
Mills body was later found over a ravine wrapped in a rug on Double Creek, court records indicate.
Bowling said, “I then went back to my house and got Mills’ vehicle and drove it up Ulysses’ Creek up a pipeline road as far as I could get it.”
Mills Lexus SUV was found on Ulysses’ Creek on a pipeline road, records indicate.
Bowling said he walked through the mountains to return to his Rice’s Fork home.
When he returned home, he said he ‘cleaned up the mess’ and prepared for the party.
Cessna asked, “What were you going to do next?”
“I was racking my brain on what to do,” he said. “The next day my mother and Brock was going to Arkansas to help my mother move. I volunteered to do that and said it would be good for her to spend time with the grandkids.”
Records show Brock Bowling transferred power of attorney to his brother for the move.
Dennis Bowling said he only packed a few items and left for Arkansas.
During cross-examination, the Commonwealth questioned the dates of Dennis Bowling’s testimony as they did not match when Mills was arrested.
“It’s been over 20 years, that’s a long time to remember dates,” Bowling said.
Further testimony showed during the investigation Brock Bowling met with authorities several times, willingly, offered up blood, saliva DNA samples, fingerprints, and palm prints.
Prints from Mills’ vehicle did DNA samples from evidence did not match any of Brock Bowling’s, records show.
During the trial no evidence was presented that placed Brock Bowling at the scene of the crime or as the shooter of Jimmy Mills.
As the verdict was read, Brock Bowling and his wife Kim broke down in tears.
On the other side of the courtroom tears flowed also, as the family of Jimmy Mills felt justice wasn’t served in their loved one’s death.
The jury deliberated just over an hour before returning the not guilty verdict.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.