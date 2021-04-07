What started out as a car theft investigation turned tragic Monday night for the man accused of the crime.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car theft at AdventHealth Hospital around 7 p.m.
The victim, Thea Cima, no age or address available, reported her car had been stolen and attempted to follow the car on foot.
Cima was on north U.S. 421 near Clay Mobile Home Parts when she received a phone call asking her why she was running. Cima told the woman her car had been stolen and asked if she would pick her up.
As the two went by Colson’s Market she spots her car parked there and called 911 to report it.
Within a minute, Trooper Smith arrives at the scene with other law enforcement personnel.
The officers began to question patrons of the business when one man takes off running towards a nearby creek.
A short chase followed, and the man fell in the creek and was unresponsive, according to reports at the scene. Trooper Smith requested an ambulance immediately and reported the man was in dire need of medical attention.
Cima sees the man who stole her car in the creek and immediately begins CPR until the Clay Ambulance Service arrives.
He was transported to AdventHealth where he later died.
The man was later identified as Scott Miller, 37, of London, according to coroner Jarrod Becknell. The body has been sent for an autopsy.
A death investigation is now being conducted by Kentucky State Police.
