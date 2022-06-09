The lawsuit filed by attorney Stella B. House in Clay Circuit Court to prevent the relocation of Hoskins Cemetery was dismissed in its entirety.
This marked the second lawsuit dismissed in the case as Stella B. House also filed a federal lawsuit that was dismissed in February.
But the lawsuit has led to a huge increase in projects related to the relocation of the cemetery, according to court records.
Documents filed in Clay Circuit Court indicate that because of the two cemetery lawsuits filed by Stella B. House, the Area Technology Center project, new baseball and softball fields, new football grandstands and associated earthwork were delayed.
As of May 16th, the delay in the projects has increased by an estimated $6 million with costs increasing daily, according to court records.
