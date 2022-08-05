A Clay County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and weapon charges.
An indictment against Earl Smith, 61, of Little Creek, was returned for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine; discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The indictment alleges that on or about October 11, 2021 in Clay County, Smith possessed methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
During an incident on July 12, Smith, a convicted felon, possessed and discharged a firearm, according to the indictment.
Records indicate the Clay County Sheriff’s Department investigated an incident where Smith, shot a male subject on south Ky. 66 in the Red Bird area. The victim said he and Smith got into a verbal altercation and Smith fired towards him and a female, striking him as they fled the scene.
If convicted, Smith could face five to 40 years imprisonment and a $5,000,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.