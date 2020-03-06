A Clay County man with various alias’s was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury.
Daris Allen Bledsoe, 39, a.k.a. Deris Bledsoe and Darius Bledsoe, of 30 Walker Lane, was indicted on drug charges, according to the indictment.
Count one-Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st as he allegedly had for the purpose of sale two grams or more of methamphetamine on December 2nd, 2019.
Count two-Promoting Contraband in the 1st degree as he allegedly took meth into the Knox County Detention Center.
Count three-Possession of Marijuana as he allegedly possessed this on December 2nd.
Count four-Promoting contraband 2nd degree as he allegedly introduced marijuana into the Knox County Detention Center.
Count five-Persistent Felony Offender; Bledsoe has been previously convicted on drug related charges and escape in Laurel, Knox and Jefferson counties.
