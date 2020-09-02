Tempers flared and then a fire erupted following a domestic dispute between a mother and her son on Burning Springs Wednesday.
The Burning Springs Fire Department responded to a call at U.S. 421 north of a trailer on fire. When they arrived, they saw neighbors arguing and immediately requested police assistance.
Kentucky State Trooper Jarrod Smith responded with deputies Cody Blackwell and Kendric Smith.
“When I got out of my cruiser, I saw a trailer on fire and several people standing around outside the residence,” Smith said. “I walked toward the group of people and they started yelling ‘Cody burnt the trailer.’”
The Trooper saw the person they were accusing Justin Baker, a.k.a. Cody, and immediately had deputies to detain him.
“The fire was burning in the end of the trailer to the right of the front door.,” the trooper said. “After taking pictures I walked over and interviewed Mary Baker (Justin’s mom). She told me that the two of them got into a domestic and Justin had shoved her. She stated that Justin said he was going to burn the car and went to his room.”
Moments later the mother told police her son returned from his room and went to the back porch with his dog.
“She stated she was on the rear porch with him when she realized that the trailer was on fire,” trooper Smith said.
Police then questioned Justin Baker about the incident after reading him his rights.
“He told me that the fire happened in his room but didn’t know how it happened,” the trooper said. “He made statements that the plug ends had been shooting fire out of them in the past. He admitted to fighting with his mother.”
Trooper Smith then interviewed other witnesses and they verified they saw an altercation between Justin Baker and his mother Mary. Two of the witnesses also said they heard Justin say he was going to burn the trailer down and moments later it was on fire.
Justin Baker was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center. At the jail, Baker spoke with another officer who he knew.
Police say Baker admitted to catching his shoestring on fire in his room and burnt his right arm dropping the shoestring. Baker told officers he then panicked and left his room and took his dog outside.
Baker, 22, is charged with arson 2nd degree, assault 4th degree and criminal mischief 1st degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.