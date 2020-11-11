For what’s believed to be the first time in Clay County political history, two candidates tied after all ballots were counted from Tuesday’s city council race.
Incumbent Betty Meredith and challenger Eddie Smith are tied at 274 votes for the eighth and final seat on the Manchester City Council.
Smith held a 232 to 217 lead before the mail-in ballots were counted. Smith picked up 42 votes and Meredith gained 57 to leave the two tied.
The Clay County Board of Elections met Tuesday morning to discuss the issue with the tie.
Clerk Beverly Craft notified both Smith and Meredith of the tie and asked if a recanvass was needed. Both declined to have a recanvass, she told the board members.
According to KRS election laws, the winner will now be determined by either a coin flip or a drawing of straws. The fate of the final council seat will be decided on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the county administration building.
“Country” Earl Owens was the leading vote-getter in the council race with 422. Traci Rice White was second with 387, Darnell Hipsher third with 376, Russell Gregory fourth with 351, Charles “Dobber” Weaver fifth at 332, Barbara White Colter sixth at 319 and Penny Robinson seventh at 316.
One position was open for the council and was claimed by Weaver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.