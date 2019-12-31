County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson says making Clay County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County will be on the agenda for the regular schedule fiscal court meeting on January 9th at 3 p.m.
Johnson contacted The Enterprise last week about the popular issue.
“I’ve had a lot of calls about making Clay a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County,” the judge said. “I think the right thing to do is put in our agenda to be discussed.”
Johnson says he obtained a copy of Harlan County’s ordinance making them a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary and will have one ready for Clay at the meeting.
“You don’t see law abiding citizens involved in gun crimes,” Johnson says. “I don’t think law-abiding citizens should be infringed upon. They have this right guaranteed by the Constitution of this country.”
Johnson said he’s personally in favor of passing the ordinance.
