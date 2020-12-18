Since 2016 three people have went missing from the Red Bird area and a fourth person down the river at Oneida.
Some would say this is just an anomaly, but others feel there may a connection that’s yet to be discovered within the cases.
In the spring of 2016, Angela K. Smith, 30, of Little Creek, was last seen at Easter by family members. On Sunday, March 27th family members reported to the Kentucky State Police Smith was missing.
She was last seen at her residence; she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
A few months later, 30-year-old Cecil Burkhart was reported missing in the Teges Creek area near Oneida. Family members say “C-Bug” as he was commonly known, had been working odd jobs in the community with his brother Jeff at the time of his disappearance.
Reports indicate he was last seen on Saddler Road off Ky. 11. Like Smith, he has not been seen or heard from since.
Fast forward to 2020, on October 22, 49-year-old David Campbell was last seen at his home on Ky. 66. He suffers from Parkin’s Disease but was known to walk along Ky. 66 near his home daily.
He was last seen by his caregivers “looking toward the mountains” they told police around noon that day. He hasn’t been heard from or seen since.
Two days later on October 24th, a 21-year-old Leslie County woman, Makayla Collett, was reported missing from the Red Bird area. She was last seen on Middle Fork Road in Leslie County. She has not been heard from or seen since.
Oddly enough, the missing person cases were only months apart in 2016 and a matter of two days apart in 2020. Smith, Campbell and Collett are all from the Red Bird area of Ky. 66 and Burkhart not too far away at Teges.
Some feel the cases could be related, but no connection can be made the four missing persons even knew one another. But the disappearances have gotten tensions running high in that area of Clay County.
One woman from the Red Bird community, an admitted longtime drug abuser, spoke to The Enterprise on the condition her identity would be concealed due to fear of her life.
The woman, who appeared to be in her upper 40’s said she was actually 31 years-old and has been on drugs the majority of her life. Crystal said the $10,000 reward for information on David Campbell has a lot of people talking.
“Crystal” as she asked to be identified, said she’s heard some of these cases could be related.
“I’m around a lot of people and I run with bad people a lot too,” she said while looking around while she talked. “I keep hearing some of these cases could be related in some way.”
When told that no connection could be made that proved the four missing people knew one another, Crystal shrugged her shoulders and said that doesn’t mean they aren’t related.
“I didn’t hear they knew one another,” she said. “I just hear that some of the same people may have done something to them.”
When asked what exactly she meant, Crystal said, “well I think they did them harm.”
Just last week law enforcement and rescue squad members searched an area on Bear Branch that was also searched in 2016 following the disappearance of Smith and Burkhart.
Police are not saying if they believe the cases are related and declined to comment due to the pending investigation as all four cases are open.
Of course, Crystal admitted she could not verify her story in any way and admitted that she’s repeating things she’s heard, and it’s got her scared.
“It could happen to any of us,” she said as she nervously held a cigarette to her mouth while her hands shook. “When you keep hearing the same things over and over it scares you. I know it does me and a lot of people are saying the same thing about certain people. Three of these people went missing from this road (she points at Ky. 66) what’s the chances of that?”
It’s a good question Crystal, one that we’re sure police are investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.