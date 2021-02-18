Funding to help local fire departments could be coming soon.
Last week we told you about the problems local departments were having with volunteers and funding. Nine departments, excluding Manchester, were in attendance at the fiscal court meeting Thursday over a proposal to add fire dues to your property tax bills.
The proposal is to add $40 to bills with dwellings/businesses, excluding the city limits as Manchester Fire Department has their fire dues built into city billing. Property owners will be able to opt out of paying the dues if they choose.
Fire dues in each district are $50. The departments agreed to lower the bills if the collection could be added to property tax bills.
Other counties, like Knox, currently use this process to fund their departments.
Fogertown Fire Chief Roy Rice was chosen to address the court for the fire departments.
Rice told members of the court how home and business owners benefited from the volunteer departments on their insurance.
“The ISO (Insurance Services Office) ratings determines the classification of each department,” Rice said. “Using their (ISO) formula, for example, a property valued at $100,000 would pay an estimated $894 premium for insurance in a class 10 or no coverage area by a department,” he said. “If they are located in a class five, the rate would only be $373, that’s over $500 in savings per year.”
The volunteer firefighters say home insurance premium savings easily covers the $40 fire dues.
“We all have a hard time collecting these bills and the costs associated with mailing them,” Rice said. “If this can pass, the dues collected in the appropriate fire coverage area would go to the designated department. This would be a tremendous help in keeping all these departments going each year.”
County judge-executive Johnny Johnson and the magistrates have requested a meeting with the nine fire chiefs to create guidelines on the possibility of adding the fee to property tax bills.
County attorney Joe White has created a first draft of the policy. The court and fire chiefs will work from the draft to finalize the proposal.
Johnson said he wanted to stress the fact that property owners will have the option, if passed by the court, to opt out of paying their fire dues if they choose.
The proposal is expected to be discussed in the coming week.
