Litter. It’s a huge issue in our county and officials have vowed to take a strong stance in fighting this problem.
Stopping illegal dumping and littering is a top priority with county officials. They believe holding residents accountable is the first step in creating a cleaner county.
On Monday, County Attorney Joe White prosecuted two littering violations cited by Solid Waste Coordinator Tony Craft.
“We resolved two cases in court,” White said. “Both involved garbage at residences. In the first case, the garbage was cleaned up and the violator signed up for mandatory garbage pickup. In the second case, the violator agreed to clean up their mess with no further incidents. They also agreed to sign up on mandatory garbage pickup. We will be monitoring the situation to ensure they do what was agreed upon.”
Garbage at homes is only part of the problem plaguing Clay County. Illegal dumpsites and roadside littering are an issue everywhere, according to Craft.
“People are just throwing their trash out of the vehicle,” he said. “We are having a huge issue with that. We’ve got inmate crews picking up litter, but it’s back within just a few days.”
Another issue Craft is seeing is illegal dumpsites like a huge one he found on Buzzard Road recently.
“We actually found names in that dump, so they actually have some warrants on them now,” he said. “To clean this dumpsite up would cost taxpayers around $25,000 unless we were able to secure a grant to do it.”
Cleaning up illegal dumpsites and roadside litter is an issue that’s been spearheaded by Project Hope, a community organization group headed by Steve and Danielle Collins.
The group is focusing their efforts inside the city limits of Manchester currently with future plans of possible programs within the schools on littering awareness.
“Cleaning up our county is a two-fold thing we believe,” said Danielle Collins. “We need our roadsides clean, our illegal dumpsites and our residences ticketed. But to make a change, we’ve got to teach our children that littering and dumping garbage is wrong. That’s why we are discussing the possibility of working with the school system on creating programs to educate our children on this issue.”
Collins says Project Hope applauds the efforts taken by the county officials and their stance on littering and garbage.
“To make a change in our county all of our government agencies have to take this same stance,” she said. “There’s a big push for tourism right now, but the fact is nobody is going to come visit a place that’s dirty. We have a beautiful county and we need to take the proper steps of cleaning it up.”
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson agrees with Collins and Project Hope and says he along with the fiscal court is supporting the solid waste department fully.
“If you have garbage around your home now is the time to get it cleaned up,” he said. “If not, you can expect a ticket. We are also going to crackdown on our illegal dumpsites and we are working with our sheriff’s department to catch these violators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.