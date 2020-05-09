The coronavirus pandemic has laid claim to another murder trial that was set to get underway on Tuesday.
Jury selection was to begin in the trial of Kenneth Bryan Grubb on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking over $500 in the 2017 murder of Sol Hollow resident Robert Burns.
Burns, 61, had been missing for more than a week when his sister, Kimberly Shouse, of Ohio, came to Manchester looking for her brother in early May.
Shouse gave a photo of her brother to the Enterprise and WYMT television in hopes of locating her brother. Just four hours later Burns body was found in a wooded area off Sol Hollow Road in the Oneida community where he resided. Burns body was badly decomposed, according to the Kentucky State Police.
His sister says the last time she had spoken with him he had to run people off his property for trying to steal his four-wheeler.
After further investigation by the Kentucky State Police, a warrant was issued for Grubb’s arrest. He was found in Hamilton, Ohio and extradited back to Clay County.
Grubb allegedly shot Burns and took his Chevrolet Trailblazer and other personal items.
This marks the second delay in the trial as it was to get underway in January, but delayed due to two witnesses not appearing in court.
A new trial date has not been set.
