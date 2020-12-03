Grand jury proceedings and jury trials in the Clay County Circuit Court system are now being postponed due to COVID-19.
The order was issued by the Kentucky Supreme Court, according to Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory.
Gregory says all jury trials have been postponed until February 1 due to the order over the three counties of the 41stJudicial Circuit (Clay, Jackson and Leslie) with grand jury proceedings being postponed until March.
The new order is an extension of a previous order that’s been in place regarding jury trials since COVID-19 restrictions began in March.
The new order allows grand jury proceedings to be held remotely or suspended. The longtime Commonwealth Attorney says he thinks suspending the proceedings for the grand jury is the proper call.
“Reality is everybody doesn’t have internet access in these counties,” he said. “That along with confidentiality issues, I can’t in good conscious have a grand jury meet via Zoom or any electronic means.”
Over the course of the last few months, the grand juries in each county has met in person and maintained social distancing during their meetings.
Gregory says he sees numerous pitfalls in conducting a grand jury hearing remotely.
“Someone could possibly hack a Zoom meeting,” he said. “What if information comes out in a remote proceeding against someone that proves to be not true and yet it gets out to the public and his/her life is destroyed. That’s just wrong and could violate the civil rights of an individual.”
The Commonwealth Attorney says the grand jury needs to be in person only.
“My duty is to prosecute the guilty and protect the innocent,” he said. “Our constitution says you have a right to confront your accuser. A grand jury needs to be in person to see the evidence presented, to hear the testimony of the accuser/accused. You can’t see the body language of an individual presenting evidence via Zoom or any other electronic means and that’s important to see for a grand jury when making a decision to indict or not.”
Any cases that are pending, the 60-day period shall be delayed, according to Gregory.
COVID-19 restrictions have created a tremendous backlog of trials.
“What do you do?” he said. “As long as we have this pandemic going on, we cannot meet the requirements to even have a jury trial. We’ve looked at this in all three of our counties and I can’t, nor can anyone else, see a way we can have any trials.”
